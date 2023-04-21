Organizer, Sheriff’s Office respond to reported threats made against now-canceled drag event

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County government and the organizer of a “family friendly” drag show are sharing some insight about the decision to cancel the event just days before it was to happen.

Organizer’s response

The organizer, a performer who uses the stage name Mrs. Ivana, previously told Forsyth County News, “The point of this event down here is ultimately that we just want to have a great time with everybody.”

As the event grew closer, both support and criticism grew louder, until the decision was made less than a week before the event to cancel it.

“Hello, we wanted to make everybody aware that the Family Show on April 23rd is being canceled and everybody who has purchased a ticket will be fully refunded,” the organizer said in a social media post on Monday, April 17. “Our intentions were never to start anything political, they were solely just to entertain and have fun with everyone. We have listened and heard your concerns, and we want to apologize for giving off any sort of intentions other than that. Our team is taking this very seriously and we will address all emails in a timely manner. Thank you.”

Reached later in the week, the organizer said of the reaction, “I really try to understand where everyone is coming from because Drag is a huge form of adult entertainment.”

“I just hope people can start looking at it as an art form,” he said. “I’ve been acting since I was 6 and actors play different roles all the time. Depending on the audience, the theme, and how much control the director takes, I believe we can put on some incredible, family-friendly shows.”

Asked about the response to the drag event, both positive and negative, the organizer said, “I think we should all remember the best part about this country is we have freedom in many forms. Freedom of speech, expression, and we are able to live our lives in ways that many other countries cannot. It’s important to continue to spread love and kindness even through disagreements. We all owe that to each other because we all have family and loved ones who rely on us in this world.”