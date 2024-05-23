BREAKING
Part of Browns Bridge Road closed after multi-vehicle wreck
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials said a portion of Browns Bridge Road westbound is closed after a multi-vehicle wreck and fuel spill on Thursday morning.
Update: Browns Bridge Road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
Police lights
