Pedestrian hit, killed on Canton Highway

A portion of Canton Highway is closed after a pedestrian fatality on the roadway on Friday night.

Forsyth County Coroner Paul Holbrook was able to confirm the fatality and said the matter is being jointly investigated by his office, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Cumming Police Department.

As of about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, the highway is closed between Almon C. Hill Drive and North Corners Parkway and expected to remain closed for two to three hours, according to a Facebook post from Cumming Police.

This story will be updated.