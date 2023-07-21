By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PHOTOS: What the damage around Forsyth County looks like following severe thunderstorm
severe thunderstorm
Fallen tree in a Cumming road after Thursday's severe thunderstorm. Photo courtesy of City of Cumming
A severe thunderstorm ripped through much of Forsyth County Thursday afternoon, leaving behind downed trees and powerlines that forced road closures and left many without power.