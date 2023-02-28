Police warn Forsyth County residents not to fall victim to these scams

Officials with the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents that phone scammers may be posing as police officers.

In a news release on Friday, Feb. 24, officials with the Cumming Police Department said they had received several calls from the public saying that an officer had called them “about paying a fine, clearing a warrant and other law enforcement issues that require them to pay money over the phone to ‘clear up.’”

“Please note, we will never ask for money and any citations/fines/court dates are scheduled through municipal or state court,” the release said. “If someone requests that you send money to clear up anything law enforcement related, then it is likely a scam.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the police department at 770-781-2000.

Similarly, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office also released information the same day that a scammer posing as “Detective Greg Bailey” was telling residents they have a warrant and need to pay with a gift card.