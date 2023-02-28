Police warn Forsyth County residents not to fall victim to these scams

Officials with the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents that phone scammers may be posing as police officers.
In a news release on Friday, Feb. 24, officials with the Cumming Police Department said they had received several calls from the public saying that an officer had called them “about paying a fine, clearing a warrant and other law enforcement issues that require them to pay money over the phone to ‘clear up.’”
“Please note, we will never ask for money and any citations/fines/court dates are scheduled through municipal or state court,” the release said. “If someone requests that you send money to clear up anything law enforcement related, then it is likely a scam.”
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the police department at 770-781-2000.
Similarly, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office also released information the same day that a scammer posing as “Detective Greg Bailey” was telling residents they have a warrant and need to pay with a gift card.
“Please, please, please do not fall for this scam,” the release. “We do not have a Detective Bailey and we will never call you to tell you there is a warrant for your arrest and we will not ask you to pay anything.”
The sheriff’s office also said that some residents had reported being mailed a survey and fundraising request to supply bulletproof vests and other lifesaving equipment to deputies.
In that release, officials said while the organization was a legitimate non-profit organization, the funds do not go toward FCSO or deputies.
“The FCSO supplies all the equipment the deputies need to keep them safe,” the release said. “Rest assured that the Board of Commissioners is very supportive of the FCSO and our deputies and have no plans to defund the police.”
Officials said donations made to B.A.D.G.E. of Forsyth County, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 82 or the Heroes of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office would go toward benefiting deputies.