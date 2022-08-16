School official: Law enforcement called after parent refuses to get off school bus

A Coal Mountain Elementary School bus was delayed Monday afternoon after a parent reportedly stepped onto the bus steps and refused to exit during a stop on its route, according to school officials.



FCS spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo said a mother stepped onto the bus on Monday, Aug. 15, and “demanded” the driver let her children off “at a location other than the … assigned stop,” in the Bridgetowne subdivision off Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth, which violates safety regulations of Forsyth County Schools.

Caracciolo explained that for safety reasons, the district does not allow students to get off the bus at any stop other than the one assigned for that child. The district also doesn’t allow adults, parents, or guardians onto a school bus.

Two Forsyth County Schools transportation staff members were on the bus and followed district safety measures according to Caracciolo. When the mother continued to refuse to leave the bus, the staff members contacted the transportation dispatch office over radio.



