School Resource Officers represent county high schools with new vehicle wraps

As drivers pass by Forsyth County’s School Resource Officers on the road, they may notice something new across the hoods of the vehicles — a bright, shiny logo representing one of the county’s high schools.

In-Depth Wraps, a local family-owned vehicle wrap company, donated the wraps to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Now, each of the SROs who serve the county’s seven high schools can show some school spirit with new vehicle wraps.

The schools represented include Lambert, Forsyth Central, Denmark, West Forsyth, South Forsyth, and West Forsyth high schools along with Alliance Academy for Innovation.

“We are so proud to be able to give back, even in a small way, to folks who are on the front lines for our students and teachers every day,” said Torri Westmoreland, co-owner of In-Depth Wraps. “The [deputies] are very proud of their new graphics, and it was incredible to hear their banter back and forth as they ribbed each other about whose [car wrap] looked the sharpest.”

Westmoreland and her husband, John, founded the company 20 years ago, and they have worked alongside Forsyth County Schools as a Partner in Education since 2008. They mentor graphic design students at Forsyth Central High School as part of their Stick2It program.

Many students and school staff members love the wraps, and many of the schools posted photos on social media pages featuring the vehicles’ new look.

“We are so appreciative of everything our school resource officers and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office do for Lambert High School,” Lambert posted to its Facebook page.

The FCSO also posted photos of all of the new cars on its own page, thanking In-Depth Wraps for the donation and support.