Security increased at this Forsyth County middle school

During a week when alleged shooting threats were made at two high schools in Forsyth County, administrators at Little Mill Middle School took swift action after finding a suspicious document.
On Wednesday, March 29, parents at Little Mill Middle School were notified by email after two pieces of paper were found with a handwritten list of types of guns, though the notification stated “there were no direct or indirect threats made to our school on the documents.”
Little Mill has increased police presence at the school.
Officials did not say whether they have identified who wrote the list of guns.