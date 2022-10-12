Serious crash closes part of Buford Hwy.

A serious wreck on Buford Highway between Atlanta Road and Georgia 400 left part of the busy roadway closed for hours starting at almost exactly 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Witnesses on the scene said the wreck involved an eastbound tractor trailer and a passenger car.



The Forsyth County Traffic Specialist unit is investigating the crash, and more information is expected later. No official information release was available this evening.



Traffic continued to flow on the westbound side of Buford Highway, but the eastbound side, including the soutbound on-ramp to Ga. 400 was closed for at least 2 hours.

No information regarding the condition of anyone involved in the wreck has been released at this time, but at one point rescuers could be seen coaxing a black dog from the back of the passenger car involved. The dog appeared to have minor injuries, although that was not confirmed



