Sheriff Freeman to answer questions about shelter-in-place order in virtual town hall

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman will participate in a virtual town hall Monday, April 6, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce to provide information about and answer questions regarding the new shelter-in-place order that took effect Friday, April 3.





"Join us as Sheriff Ron Freeman walks Forsyth County businesses and residents through what it means to be under a shelter-in-place order," the event's announcement says. "Sheriff Ron Freeman will also answer your questions."

The town hall is 10:30-11:30 a.m. Those who wish to attend can register here, where they can also submit questions for Freeman.

Kemp signed an executive order for a statewide shelter-in-place on Wednesday, April 1, in response to the continued increase in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, across the state, with more than 6,000 cases by 12 p.m., Saturday, April 4, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, with 201 deaths.

The order compels Georgians to practice social distancing while allowing for travel for several purposes including to purchase food and medicine and allows many businesses to maintain “minimum basic operations” as long they comply with social distancing restrictions. It also defines what businesses must do to protect workers from exposure to and the spread of COVID-19 and defines how the order may be enforced