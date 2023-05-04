Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal wreck in Cumming

The motorcyclist, Michael Ramey, 56, of Auburn, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to Northside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Veterans Memorial Blvd. approaching Buford Dam Road,” the release said. “A 2022 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Buford Dam Road at the intersection of Veterans Memorial. The Ford failed to yield to the motorcycle colliding with it as it crossed the intersection.”

Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, according to the release.