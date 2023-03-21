South Forsyth family displaced after fire engulfs home

A south Forsyth County family has been displaced after a recent house fire.
According to Forsyth County Fire Department officials, firefighters responded to a house fire on Springbox Drive at about 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20. There was “heavy fire flamage to all floors, resulting in likely a total loss” of the home, according to fire officials.
FCFD officials said two adults live at the home and one person, who called 911, was in the house at the time of the fire. There were no injuries in the fire to occupants or firefighters.
Two battalion chiefs, five engines, one ladder truck and one ambulance responded to the scene. The fire is under investigation by the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office.