By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
South Forsyth family displaced after fire engulfs home
house fire
House fire on Springbox Drive in south Forsyth on Monday, March 20. Photo courtesy: John O'Brien - photo by For the FCN

A south Forsyth County family has been displaced after a recent house fire.

According to Forsyth County Fire Department officials, firefighters responded to a house fire on Springbox Drive at about 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20. There was “heavy fire flamage to all floors, resulting in likely a total loss” of the home, according to fire officials.


house fire
A fire at a home on Springbox Drive in south Forsyth on March 20 displaced the family who resides there and is under investigation. Photo courtesy of John O'Brien - photo by For the FCN

FCFD officials said two adults live at the home and one person, who called 911, was in the house at the time of the fire. There were no injuries in the fire to occupants or firefighters.

Two battalion chiefs, five engines, one ladder truck and one ambulance responded to the scene. The fire is under investigation by the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office.