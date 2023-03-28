Student arrested in connection with shooting threat at West Forsyth High School

West Forsyth High School has been the subject of two shooting threats in as many days, and a student has been arrested in connection with one of those threats, administrators said.

In emails to parents sent on Tuesday, March 28, Principal Dr. Aaron Archambeau said the school first had a report of a shooting threat on Monday, March 27, where “there was no information found to substantiate this alleged threat.” Archambeau said a student is in custody for posting the second threat.

Both threats circulated on social media, and the identity of the student has not been released.

“We have been informed of a Snapchat image circulating this morning concerning a second alleged shooting threat,” Archambeau said in an email. “We have the student in custody that originated the post and are working with local law enforcement to resolve the situation. We do not believe this second alleged threat to be credible.”



