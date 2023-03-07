Teen driver charged in crash that killed Forsyth County man

A Suwanee teenager has been charged with the crash that killed a Forsyth County man in December, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials.

FCSO officials said Kenneth Owen, 76, of Forsyth County, was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Atlanta Road and Clubhouse Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Owen was reportedly traveling southbound on Old Atlanta Road and waiting to turn left into the Overlook at Old Atlanta subdivision when his 2016 Mazda Miata was struck from the rear by a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.

“The driver of the Pathfinder failed to stop, and the front end of the Pathfinder struck the rear end of the Miata,” FCSO officials said. “The impact caused the Miata to rotate and [go] into the path of the northbound [2019 Ford Escape]. The front end of the Escape impacted the passenger side of the Miata.”