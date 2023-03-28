Teen driver killed in crash on this south Forsyth road

A teenager was killed in a single vehicle crash on Monday, March 27, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

In a news release, FCSO officials said a 16-year-old female was killed on Haw Creek Road after the driver’s 2004 Audi A4 “failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the eastbound lane and entered the eastbound shoulder clipping a utility pole and hitting a tree.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, the release said.