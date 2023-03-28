By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Teen driver killed in crash on this south Forsyth road
Police lights

A teenager was killed in a single vehicle crash on Monday, March 27, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

In a news release, FCSO officials said a 16-year-old female was killed on Haw Creek Road after the driver’s 2004 Audi A4 “failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the eastbound lane and entered the eastbound shoulder clipping a utility pole and hitting a tree.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, the release said. 

Deputies and members of the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the crash at about 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.