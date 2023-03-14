These Forsyth County Fire personnel were recognized for their work and heroism

The Forsyth County Fire Department recognized some of its outstanding firefighters and personnel on Saturday, March 11 at Local Church Forsyth during its annual awards and promotions ceremony.

Division Chief Jason Shivers served as the master of ceremonies, welcoming a crowd of firefighters, families and individuals there to thank the men and women who have displayed their heroism on the job.

Before recognizing 25 personnel who have been promoted in the last year, Shivers invited up the winners of the year’s Life-Saved Awards, which are given to those who helped to save someone’s life in the face of a dangerous incident.