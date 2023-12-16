By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These officers were honored at Cumming Police banquet
12162023POLICE AWARDS
Cumming Police Officers William Knight and Shafaa Sammander were presented with the department’s Officer of the Year award at a recent banquet. Photos courtesy of Cumming Police Dept.
Cumming’s finest were celebrated at an awards ceremony at the Cumming City Center.