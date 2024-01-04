By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Truck overturns on Ga. 400, traffic slowed
An overturned truck slowed traffic on Ga. 400 on Thursday, Jan. 4. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Drivers should expect delays on the northbound lanes of Ga. 400 as crews work a wreck involving an overturned truck.