Two Forsyth County firefighters injured during fire at lakefront house
05302024HOUSE FIRE
Forsyth County firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Pine Tree Circle on Tuesday, May 28. Photos courtesy of FCFD
Two Forsyth County firefighters were injured in a recent fire at a large home on Lake Lanier.