Two Forsyth County firefighters injured during fire at lakefront house Forsyth County firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Pine Tree Circle on Tuesday, May 28. Photos courtesy of FCFD Two Forsyth County firefighters were injured in a recent fire at a large home on Lake Lanier. Latest FCSO issues BOLO alert for runaway teen Update: Sheriff's Office announces teen found safe after issuing BOLO alert Update: Browns Bridge Road back open after multi-vehicle wreck FCSO K9 dies after medical emergency