UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in south Forsyth County crash The intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Majors Road was shut down on Friday, Sept. 20 while crews worked to clear the crash scene. - photo by Daniel Dotson One pedestrian was killed, and another was injured in a crash that closed the intersection of Majors Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 20. Latest Victim airlifted from crash scene in south Forsyth County Crews working a gas leak on Atlanta Highway UPDATE: FCSO says missing 74-year-old woman located and 'not in any danger' New fire station will better serve Lake Lanier area, Forsyth County Fire officials say