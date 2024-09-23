By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in south Forsyth County crash
The intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Majors Road was shut down on Friday, Sept. 20 while crews worked to clear the crash scene. - photo by Daniel Dotson
One pedestrian was killed, and another was injured in a crash that closed the intersection of Majors Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 20.