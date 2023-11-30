A truck fire closed traffic on Hwy. 20 between Aaron Sosebee and Tribble roads in west Forsyth for about an hour on Wednesday, Nov. 29.
Utility truck fire forces closure of busy Forsyth County road
Latest
-
Boil water advisory issued in east Forsyth County
-
Here’s how much FCSO received in grant funds to combat DUIs
-
WATCH: Fire destroys Forsyth County home, injures firefighter
-
‘I didn’t feel heroic. I just leaped into action,’ Cumming man hailed as a ‘hero’ after putting out fire in neighbor’s apartment