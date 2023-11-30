By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Utility truck fire forces closure of busy Forsyth County road
The utility truck caught fire on Wed., Nov. 29 on Hwy. 20 near Aaron Sosebee Road. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A truck fire closed traffic on Hwy. 20 between Aaron Sosebee and Tribble roads in west Forsyth for about an hour on Wednesday, Nov. 29.