Victim of fatal worksite accident identified

UPDATE (Sunday, July 11, 11 a.m.): Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials have identified the victim of a fatal worksite accident on Saturday.

In a news release, FCSO officials said deputies and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a call that a pedestrian had been run over by a vehicle in the Hickory Lakeside subdivision off Pilgrim Mill Road at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found Brian Crook, 49, of Piedmont, SC, deceased at the scene.

According to the investigation, Crook was reportedly cleaning a concrete pump truck after pumping concrete for a house under construction and had a barrel of water on the edge of the roadway to clean the truck's piping.

"During the process, an air pocket from the piping on the concrete pump truck forcefully pushed Mr. Crook backwards into the roadway, where he was struck by a 2007 Ford F750 dump truck," the release said.



The fire department notified OSHA, and the incident remains under investigation.