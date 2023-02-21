WATCH: Firefighters respond to structure fire in south Forsyth County

Structure FireTwo abandoned chicken houses burned to the ground in a fire on Bagwell Drive on Monday, Feb. 20. Video by Michael and Madison Grove.
Two abandoned chicken houses were destroyed in a recent fire, according to Forsyth County Fire Department officials.
Forsyth County Fire Div. Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters responded to a fire that completely burned two “very old, abandoned chicken houses” on Bagwell Drive on Monday, Feb. 20. Shivers said firefighters responded at about 7:25 p.m. and were on the scene for about three hours.
“By the time we accessed it, they were both completely on the ground, they had collapsed,” Shivers said. “We actually called Georgia Forestry [Commission] out to assist us so they could plow a forestry break around the buildings because of the thick, wooded area they were sitting in.”
Madison Grove said she then called 911 and got as close to the fire as possible to make sure everyone was alright.
“We couldn’t drive to see it, so that’s when I literally jumped out of the car – in a skirt – and sprinted to the fire,” she said.
She said residents said that everyone was alright, though there were concerns about the fire spreading, and the couple stayed on the scene until firefighters arrived.