WATCH: Firefighters respond to structure fire in south Forsyth County

Two abandoned chicken houses were destroyed in a recent fire, according to Forsyth County Fire Department officials.

Forsyth County Fire Div. Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters responded to a fire that completely burned two “very old, abandoned chicken houses” on Bagwell Drive on Monday, Feb. 20. Shivers said firefighters responded at about 7:25 p.m. and were on the scene for about three hours.

“By the time we accessed it, they were both completely on the ground, they had collapsed,” Shivers said. “We actually called Georgia Forestry [Commission] out to assist us so they could plow a forestry break around the buildings because of the thick, wooded area they were sitting in.”