WATCH: Sheriff Freeman releases statement following Forsyth County school threats

After several threats at Forsyth County schools this week, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman had a simple message: “It stops, and it stops now.”
On Friday, March 31, Freeman released a video statement about six recent incidents at Forsyth County schools, which he said have resulted in the arrests of six local students.
“Now, I’m glad to report to you none of those threats revealed any sinister act, planning or true intent to commit an act of violence here in Forsyth County and in our school system,” Freeman said in the video. “Yet six of our students have been arrested because they played, for some God unforeknown reason, a cruel hoax, joke or whatever you want to call it, it’s far from a joke, by making bomb threats, death threats and threats of someone to bring a gun to a school.”
Freeman said the last of the incidents involved a 12-hour investigation and resulted in the arrest of a 12-year-old middle school student.
“If you threaten any school in Forsyth County, whether it’s a public or a private school, whether it is a joke or a hoax or whatever you want to call it, I will put you in jail,” Freeman said. “You will go to jail. There are kids now who are going to spend their spring break in jail because they thought this was funny.”
Over the week, students were arrested in separate incidents at West Forsyth High School, Alliance Academy for Innovation and Little Mill Middle School following a shooter killing three children and three adults at an elementary school outside of Nashville.
In response to the threats made here, several local schools had an increased police presence throughout the week.
In the video, Freeman said “the great news is there is no pending threat in Forsyth County, none of our schools are in danger” but added that parents should have “a very hard conversation with your students” about the threats.
Despite the threats, Freeman credited Forsyth County residents for how they handled the incidents and encouraged the community to continue to report suspicious activity.
“As horrible as that news is,” Freeman said, “the great part about it is last night I had over 100 parents and students contact me directly, much less contacting the sheriff’s office, to tell us about that last threat that we investigated.”