WATCH: Sheriff Freeman releases statement following Forsyth County school threats

After several threats at Forsyth County schools this week, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman had a simple message: “It stops, and it stops now.”

On Friday, March 31, Freeman released a video statement about six recent incidents at Forsyth County schools, which he said have resulted in the arrests of six local students.

“Now, I’m glad to report to you none of those threats revealed any sinister act, planning or true intent to commit an act of violence here in Forsyth County and in our school system,” Freeman said in the video. “Yet six of our students have been arrested because they played, for some God unforeknown reason, a cruel hoax, joke or whatever you want to call it, it’s far from a joke, by making bomb threats, death threats and threats of someone to bring a gun to a school.”