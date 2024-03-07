Water outage happening for part of south Forsyth County

The Forsyth County government announced some residents in south Forsyth temporarily will not have water service due to work on a road widening project.

In a release, officials said a planned water outage began at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Shiloh Road to 2886 Atlanta Highway. The outage is expected to end around 3 p.m.

The outage was required as part of a road widening project on Atlanta Highway and will impact residents on Lake Road, Glen Wallace Drive and the Kentmere subdivision.

A boil water advisory will be issued after water is restored.

“Once water service is restored, those affected by this outage should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil,” the release said. “The advisory will last for 48 hours after water service is restored, unless notified otherwise by the Dept. of Water & Sewer.”