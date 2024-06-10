Water outage reported on part of Atlanta Highway

Water has been shut off for a portion of Atlanta Highway after a water main was damaged.
In a release sent at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10, Forsyth County government officials said a water outage and boil water advisory had been issued for Atlanta Highway in the area of Mauldin Drive and Campground Road “due to a damaged water main caused by contracted roadwork.”
“Water will be returned soon, and affected customers should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil,” officials said in the release.
Affected customers will be contacted by the county’s water and sewer department.
This story will be updated