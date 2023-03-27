Where Forsyth County deputies will be paying closer attention to road violations

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be launching a new initiative to crack down on common traffic violations.

In an announcement posted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, March 25, Sheriff Ron Freeman highlighted some of the most common traffic violations that police see in the Cumming Square and throughout the county. Among those listed were red-light violations, speeding in school zones, and failure to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks.

Freeman warned of a “significant increase in enforcement,” meaning more tickets will be issued.

“We’ve had far too many civilians hit on our crosswalks,” Freeman said in a video. “And we’ve had far too many red-light violations.”



