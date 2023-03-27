Where Forsyth County deputies will be paying closer attention to road violations

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be launching a new initiative to crack down on common traffic violations.
In an announcement posted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, March 25, Sheriff Ron Freeman highlighted some of the most common traffic violations that police see in the Cumming Square and throughout the county. Among those listed were red-light violations, speeding in school zones, and failure to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks.
Freeman warned of a “significant increase in enforcement,” meaning more tickets will be issued.
“We’ve had far too many civilians hit on our crosswalks,” Freeman said in a video. “And we’ve had far too many red-light violations.”
In violations statistics released by the FCSO for February 2023, there is a record of a 60-citation increase in speeding tickets when compared to last year. Citations given for texting while driving also went up by a margin of nearly 30.
“Get off your phones, pay attention to what you’re doing,” said Freeman. “It’s dangerous enough just to be driving.”
The Cumming square and school zones are areas that were listed as specific places of interest to police, but the traffic safety initiative will be focusing on all of Forsyth County.
“The simple fact is I don’t want to see anyone get a ticket,” said Freeman. “Let’s work together to keep Forsyth County safe.”