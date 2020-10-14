Woman dies after falling from Yonah Mountain

A female hiker has died after falling from the top of Yonah Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to David Murphy, White County director of public safety.

Murphy said authorities received a call that a woman had fallen from the mountain around 10:30 this morning, and it was determined she died on the scene. White County Fire EMS then began an “extensive” recovery process that involved rescuers rappelling down to where the body was located and lifting it using a rope pulley system, according to Murphy.

He added that while White County Public Safety does not have any information about who the woman was, he is expecting the White County coroner’s office to release those details later this afternoon once immediate relatives have been notified.

See original story by Nathan Berg, Gainesville Times here.