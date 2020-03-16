Woman taken to local hospital with serious injuries after single-car accident on Jot Em Down Road

Update (March 16, 3:34 p.m.): Georgia State Patrol reported that a woman who crashed into a tree early this morning in Forsyth County was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Georgia State Patrol Corporal Travis Sanders said that Lisa Newmyer, 55, of Cumming was driving up Ga. 400 in her Lexus when she veered off of the road for a currently unknown reason. She hit a tree near the intersection of Ga. 400 and Jot Em Down Road just south of the Dawson County line and was soon after found by an off-duty Forsyth County firefighter who called for help.

Authorities later helped free Newmyer from her car and transported her to a local hospital. She has since been cited with failure to maintain lane.

See the original story below.

Authorities reported a serious single-car wreck off of Jot Em Down Road in Forsyth County this morning as a vehicle veered off of the road and hit a tree.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that an off-duty Forsyth firefighter came across the accident on the side of the road at 7:35 this morning. There was only one woman in the car, and she was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

