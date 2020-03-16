BREAKING
Latest updates on novel coronavirus in Forsyth County and Georgia
Number of COVID-19 cases now at 121, including first reported in Forsyth County
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Woman taken to local hospital with serious injuries after single-car accident on Jot Em Down Road
Crime
Sabrina Kerns
FCN staff
Updated: March 16, 2020, 3:35 p.m.

Update (March 16, 3:34 p.m.): Georgia State Patrol reported that a woman who crashed into a tree early this morning in Forsyth County was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Georgia State Patrol Corporal Travis Sanders said that Lisa Newmyer, 55, of Cumming was driving up Ga. 400 in her Lexus when she veered off of the road for a currently unknown reason. She hit a tree near the intersection of Ga. 400 and Jot Em Down Road just south of the Dawson County line and was soon after found by an off-duty Forsyth County firefighter who called for help.

Authorities later helped free Newmyer from her car and transported her to a local hospital. She has since been cited with failure to maintain lane.

See the original story below.

Authorities reported a serious single-car wreck off of Jot Em Down Road in Forsyth County this morning as a vehicle veered off of the road and hit a tree.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that an off-duty Forsyth firefighter came across the accident on the side of the road at 7:35 this morning. There was only one woman in the car, and she was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.