Department of Driver Services closing for tech upgrade

All Department of Driver Services locations will be closed beginning Friday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 3, for a technology upgrade.
Remote services, or DDS Online Services and the DDS 2 GO app, will also be unavailable during this time, according to a press release.
All DDS locations will reop on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Officials with DDS say this could mean long lines statewide due to the scheduled closings. Customers are urged to plan to visit another day.
DDS officials say the middle of the week and middle of the day are the least busy times.
The scheduled upgrade ensures that Georgia continues to offer the most secure and efficient technology for one of our state’s most important processes, according to the release.
DDS Online Services at www.dds.georgia.gov or the free app DDS2GO remains a contactless and efficient way to conduct licensing business during these unprecedented times.