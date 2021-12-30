Georgia adds Juneteenth to list of state holidays

State workers will get a day off to observe Juneteenth for the first time this year, subject to the approval of the General Assembly.

A memo Gov. Brian Kemp sent to state agency heads last week lists Juneteenth – marking the freedom of enslaved Americans at the end of the Civil War – as one of 13 holidays when state offices will be closed.

The holiday will be observed on June 20 this year because June 19 – the actual Juneteenth holiday – falls on a Sunday.

The additional holiday requires legislative approval because current Georgia law only lists 12 state holidays. Legislation pre-filed in the state House of Representatives last week by Rep. Lauren McDonald, R-Cumming, one of Kemp’s floor leaders in the House, would authorize a 13th state holiday.



