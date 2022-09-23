Ga. 400 lane closures planned for new interchange work

Forsyth County officials said there will be lane closures on Ga. 400 between Martin Road and Hwy. 369 from Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 for work on the new interchange.

According to a news release from the Forsyth County government, the right lane of Ga. 400 will be close 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, on Monday for shoulder work. Once that project is complete, southbound lanes will be closed with traffic pacing for shoulder work and restriping.