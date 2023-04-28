Bridge project expected to slow traffic on Ga. 400

A project in Alpharetta is expected to slow traffic on Ga. 400 over the next year.

In a release, officials with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said preparation of a bridge replacement project at Kimball Bridge Road involving restriping and speed reductions will begin on Saturday, April 29. The project is expected to take about a year to complete.

“According to GDOT and their contractor, CW Matthews, demolition of the existing bridge and construction of the new one will take 365 days to complete,” the release said. “On April 29, in preparation for the start of that work, GDOT will restripe a section of GA400 between Haynes Bridge Road and Old Milton Parkway to shift travel lanes so that the construction area is safe for the public and construction crews. A reduced speed limit of 55mph will also go into effect along the entire stretch of GA400 in Alpharetta.”