Buford Dam Road will be temporarily closed Tuesday for maintenance

Buford Dam Road will be temporarily closed for maintenance beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, according to officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District Project Management at Lake Sidney Lanier.
It’s expected that the work will be completed by 5 p.m., June 8. During this time, officials ask that people use Hwy. 20 as an alternate travel route.
Parks with entrances inside the work area on Buford Dam Road will also be closed. Parks closed include:
- Lower Pool East
- Lower Overlook
- Lower Pool West
- West Bank Turn-out
- West Bank