Expect traffic delays at this Forsyth County intersection

A Forsyth County intersection will be under traffic control on Tuesday, May 23.



From approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on May 23, Georgia State Patrol will be directing traffic at the junction of SR 306 (Keith Bridge Road) and SR 369 (Browns Bridge Road), as the traffic signal located at that intersection will not be functional.

The intersection will ultimately be affected by the widening of SR 369 from two lanes to four lanes.

In order to prepare for road construction in the future, the spacing of the strain poles, from which the traffic signals are suspended, must be widened to account for the additional lanes.