By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Ga. 400 lanes will be closing next week. Here’s where and when
08092024GA 400 LANES CLOSED
Exit 18 interchange on Ga. 400. - photo by FCN file photo
Intermittent lane closures will begin next week at two locations along Ga. 400 in Forsyth County.