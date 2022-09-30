Intermittent lane closures expected on McGinnis Ferry starting Monday

Lane closures are expected on McGinnis Ferry work as crews with Atlanta Gas Light work on natural gas infrastructure improvements along road right of way.
According to a release from the Forsyth County government, intermittent closures are expected in the road’s far-left, westbound lane from Old Atlanta Road to Scales Road in Gwinnett County starting on Monday, Oct. 3 through the end of the year. Work will continue on the Gwinnett side of the road in 2023.
The lane closures will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and the location of the closures will depend on the work being done.
The new pipeline installed in the project will be connected to existing systems on each end.
For more information on the project, go to McGinnisFerryProject.com or contact Atlanta Gas Light at 404-584-3168 or McGinnisFerryImprovement@southernco.com.