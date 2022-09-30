Intermittent lane closures expected on McGinnis Ferry starting Monday

Lane closures are expected on McGinnis Ferry work as crews with Atlanta Gas Light work on natural gas infrastructure improvements along road right of way.

According to a release from the Forsyth County government, intermittent closures are expected in the road’s far-left, westbound lane from Old Atlanta Road to Scales Road in Gwinnett County starting on Monday, Oct. 3 through the end of the year. Work will continue on the Gwinnett side of the road in 2023.