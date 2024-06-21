By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Lanes closed on SR 369 bridge at Ga. 400 overpass to assess for “abnormal settlement”
04082024ROAD PROJECTS
Exit 18 interchange at SR 400 and SR 369. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
The northern lanes of the SR 369 bridge at the Ga. 400 Exit 18 overpass are closed to examine "possible abnormal settlement" on the west side of the bridge, according to a news release from Forsyth County government.