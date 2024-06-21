The northern lanes of the SR 369 bridge at the Ga. 400 Exit 18 overpass are closed to examine "possible abnormal settlement" on the west side of the bridge, according to a news release from Forsyth County government.
Lanes closed on SR 369 bridge at Ga. 400 overpass to assess for “abnormal settlement”
