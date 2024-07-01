Get ready for some traffic jams if you’re traveling this Fourth of July weekend.
Plan for travel delays this Fourth of July weekend. Here’s what you need to know
Latest
-
Drivers have a new option when making their way from south to central Forsyth County
-
Lanes closed on SR 369 bridge at Ga. 400 overpass to assess for “abnormal settlement”
-
Ga. 400 interchange named in memory of family members killed in 1998 wreck
-
What do you think about adding tolled express lanes on Ga. 400 into Forsyth County? Here’s how you can share your opinion with GDOT