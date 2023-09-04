By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This problematic intersection in Forsyth County will soon have a new traffic pattern
Cars turn left from Turner Road onto Bald Ridge Marina Road. - photo by Daniel Dotson
Traffic patterns at the intersection of Turner Road and Bald Ridge Marina Road will be changed, effective Tuesday, Sept. 5.