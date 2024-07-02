By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These road projects have been identified as top priorities for Forsyth County residents
07022024TRANSPORTATION PLAN
Traffic in Forsyth County. - photo by FCN file photo
A study conducted by engineering consultant Kimley-Horn has identified the top transportation priorities of Forsyth County residents as the County considers updates to its Comprehensive Transportation Plan.