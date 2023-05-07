What to know about upcoming resurfacing project at Ga. 400 Exit 18

An upcoming resurfacing project could slow traffic on Ga. 400.
An asphalt resurfacing project will begin on Monday, May 8, on northbound and southbound Ga. 400 about a half mile in each direction from the new Exit 18.
Intermittent lane closures are expected during the work.
“The contracted work is expected to be fully complete in October and will affect approximately a half mile north and south of the new Exit 18 interchange,” county officials said in the release.
The bridge officially opened to drivers in April after years of construction.
For more information on the resurfacing and other projects, go to ForsythCo.com or the county’s social media pages.