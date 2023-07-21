Where intermittent road closures will begin in August Beginning August 1, Atlanta Road at East Main Street in Cumming will have intermittent closures while the road is resurfaced - photo by Kelly Whitmire Drivers can expect intermittent road closures to begin in the city of Cumming starting in early August. Latest Where to expect lane closures on 400 this week Where to expect paving delays in north Forsyth UPDATE: Shiloh Road repair work expected to begin Friday, July 7 What's delaying the project to add Ga. 400 toll lanes in Forsyth County?