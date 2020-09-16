Flash flood watch in effect in Forsyth County through Friday morning

The National Weather Service has announced a flash flood watch in Forsyth County and other counties across the state through Friday morning as Hurricane Sally makes landfall in the Gulf Coast.

Per an announcement from Forsyth County officials, 3-6 inches of rain are expected between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, which could cause flooding and flash flooding.

The release said drivers should keep an eye out when driving over rivers, creeks and streams, which may flood quickly.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is also reminding drivers to use their headlights during the rain, not to use emergency flashers and for those who do not feel safe driving in the rain to park at a safe location until they do.

According to the NWS, the heaviest amount of rainfall, an estimated 5-7 inches, is expected along a centerline from Columbus to Griffin to Athens.