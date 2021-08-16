Flash flood watch in effect in Forsyth County through Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service has announced a flash flood watch for Forsyth County and surrounding metro-Atlanta counties from 2 a.m. Tuesday to Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in the Florida panhandle.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Forsyth County, culminating in four to six inches between Monday night and Wednesday morning. This could result in flooding and flash floods.
Some strong wind gusts are possible as well which could be powerful enough to down trees and power lines.
“The main impacts from the remnants of [Tropical Storm Fred] will be daily rounds of rain and thunderstorms over the next several days as tropical moisture surges across north and central Georgia,” a NWS post said.
Forsyth County government encouraged residents to remain weather aware this week as Tropical Storm Fred approaches.