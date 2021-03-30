Forsyth County, North Georgia under flash flood watch starting Tuesday evening

Forsyth County and other parts of North Georgia will be under a flash flood watch starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. and continuing through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

According to the NWS, heavy rain is expected to begin on Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday, which, along with saturated soils and high stream flows, could lead to flooding.

“A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding,” the NWS said in a statement. “Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.”

Along with Forsyth County, the cities of Dahlonega, Gainesville, Calhoun, Marietta, Rome, Cleveland, Atlanta and Cartersville and Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Hall, Haralson, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, North Fulton, Pickens, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties will also be under a flash flood watch.