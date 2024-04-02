By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Overnight thunderstorm expected in Forsyth County
04242024 STORM
According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Forsyth County – along with neighboring Dawson and Hall counties – is in the “slight risk” category of a storm system expected to hit on Tuesday, April 2.;
Forsyth County residents should expect stormy weather starting Tuesday night.