Overnight thunderstorm expected in Forsyth County According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Forsyth County – along with neighboring Dawson and Hall counties – is in the “slight risk” category of a storm system expected to hit on Tuesday, April 2.; Forsyth County residents should expect stormy weather starting Tuesday night. Latest Freeze warning in effect overnight for Forsyth County. How low temperatures are expected to drop Forsyth County to be under flood watch starting Friday night Forsyth County is feeling the freeze Forsyth County could see high winds, heavy rains in 'potent' storms