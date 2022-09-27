Forsyth County preparing for Hurricane Ian

In Forsyth County, leaders are already preparing for the storm, according to Chris Grimes, director of the county’s emergency management agency.

“We started sharing information several days ago with our partner agencies so they could begin thinking about how they want to prepare,” Grimes said on Tuesday. “Obviously, with hurricanes things change and can change forecast to forecast or over time, which is what we’ve seen with this storm, but we do still expect to see some impacts here in north Georgia.”

According to a news release from the county government, Forsyth could see 2-3 inches of rain and wind gusts 30-40 MPH as early as Friday morning, though the forecast could change.

Grimes said he met with several partner agencies – including the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Department, University of North Georgia and others – on Tuesday, and daily meetings will continue through the storm.

He said the county has also been in contact with power companies in the area and Red Cross ahead of the storm.

“Hurricanes are a time when people really need to be looking to prepare for high winds and impacts from high winds,” Grimes said. “So, whether that be trees that would come down or loss of power, those are really the impacts we expect to see with this storm.”

Grimes advised that Sawnee EMC and Georgia Power have online outage maps and ways for customers to report outages online.

Residents can also sign up for emergency and weather alerts from the county at www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency/Weather.

According to the EMA’s website, during storms and other emergencies, residents are encouraged to get together a disaster supply kit with water, food and other emergency items.

Here’s what should go in the emergency kit:

Disaster Supply Kit

Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Emergency Preparedness Guide

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, toilet paper, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Prescription medications and glasses

Non-prescription medications (fever, pain relievers, anti-diarrhea, etc.)

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper - When diluted nine parts water to one part bleach, bleach can be used as a disinfectant. Or in an emergency, you can use it to treat water by using 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.

Thermometer

Fluids with Electrolytes

Cleansing agent

Soap

Vitamins

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Additional Items to Consider Adding to a Disaster Supplies Kit: