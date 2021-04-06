Forsyth County to resume monthly weather siren tests on Wednesday

After software errors led to the cancelation of Forsyth County’s monthly severe weather warnings in February and March, the warnings will return on Wednesday, April 7, according to county officials.

In a new release, officials said the test will start at noon and will continue to be held on the first Wednesday each month, weather permitting.

“The siren tests help residents recognize what they would hear in the event of a real tornado warning. Forsyth County has 17 outdoor severe weather sirens located throughout the County to notify residents that severe weather is in the area,” the release said. “The sirens are only designed to be heard by individuals outside during severe weather and siren tests are only conducted if there is good weather to avoid confusion.”

Sirens are located at the Public Safety Complex, Matt Elementary, Chestatee Elementary, Charleston Park, Shady Grove Park, Central Park, Sawnee Elementary, FCFD Station 15, Midway Park, FCFD Station 14, South Forsyth Middle, FCFD Station 10, FCFD Station 7, Big Creek Elementary, Midway Elementary, Ducktown Park and Windermere Park.