Forsyth County under flash flood watch starting Wednesday

As Tropical Storm Zeta prepares to make landfall in the Gulf Coast, Forsyth County and other parts of Georgia will go into a flash food watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
Forsyth, along with neighboring Cherokee, Dawson, Fulton, Gwinnett and Hall counties, is expected to get 2-3 inches of rainfall, which the NWS said “means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding.”
“Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation,” the NWS said in the announcement. “You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.”
Flash flood warnings will also be in effect for Barrow, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Union, Banks, Jackson, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield, Coweta and Heard counties.
Locals can sigh up for weather alerts through the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency by clicking here.
Information on how to prepare for flash floods and other disasters can be found at gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare and on the county's site here.